Local Muslims celebrate ending of the holy month of Ramadan

More than 1,000 Muslins attended the Eid al-Fitr prayer on April 20 at the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach. Commonly known as Eid, it makes the end of Ramadan, a 30-day fast from sunup to sundown.
Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.
In Daytona, Imam Muhammad from Egypt led the Eid prayer. It was followed with a feast of foods from around the world and activities for all attendees to enjoy.
A special treat was characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who showed up to celebrate the ending of Ramadan.
