LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

B-CU’s baseball team still leads SWAC East
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats took two of three games from Mississippi Valley State on April 1-3.
They are currently tied for first in the SWAC East Division with Alabama State at 7-2 in the conference.
B-CU (13-15) hosts Florida A&M (11-17,5-3) April 8-10 at Bethune Point Park in SWAC action.
For more information, schedules and statistics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
Plenty of dancing and cheering at Ocean Center
Varsity Spirit’s National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate National Championship will be at the Ocean Center and Bandshell in Daytona Beach April 7-9.
About 8,000 participants, 355 teams from colleges nationwide and 15,000 spectators are expected. Daytona has hosted the event since 1996.
The NCA/NDA Collegiate National Championship is open to the public and will be live streamed on Varsity TV.
For more information, visit https://www.varsity.com/nca/ school/competitions/college-nationals/.
Daytona youth baseball clinics continue
Daytona Beach Leisure Services holds free baseball clinics for boys and girls 7 to 12 Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethune Point Park at 11 Bellevue Ave.
There is a $40 registration fee for those who play in the league.
Volunteer coaches are needed, a criminal background check and urinalysis is required.
For more information, call Charles Bethune at 386-671-3438 or email bethunecharles@codb.us Register online to play for the season at www.codb.us/Activities.
