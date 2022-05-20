LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Middle school basketball championship
The Volusia County Middle School Basketball championships were at Atlantic High in Port Orange on Tuesday.
In the girls’ game, the Campbell Middle School Spartans lost to the DeLand Southwestern Tigers 22-32.
For the boys’ game, Campbell won 49-38 against the Deltona Galaxy Rockets.
Youth fishing tournament
The South Daytona Police Department and Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety will hold the 25th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament on Friday, June 10 at the Sunglow Fishing Pier at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kids 12 and under can participate; poles and bait are provided; 50 people is capacity; a parent or guardian must be present and snacks, lunch and drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 386-322-3030. Registration forms available at the South Daytona Police Department at 1672 South Ridgewood Ave.
Free football camp
The Volusia County Sharks Youth Football & Cheer program is holding a free conditioning camp for kids ages 6 to 14 at the Salvation Army at 1555 LPGA Blvd. From May 2 to June 30.
The camp is on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
