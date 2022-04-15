LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Warner Christian hires Wright as football coach
Warner Christian Academy in Daytona Beach has hired David “Buddy” Wright as its head football coach.
Wright takes over the program right before 2022 spring football.
He has 20 years of coaching experience, including as both offensive and defensive coordinator. He has coached five different schools to the state semifinals, including the Class 7A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A.
Wright is also a U.S. Navy veteran.
