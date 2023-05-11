Local female motorcycle clubs got together for a ride and fellowship on an important day for women bikers.
The ride took place on May 6, which also happened to be International Female Ride Day. International Female Ride Day (IFRD) is a celebration of females riding motorcycles worldwide in both sports and leisure. This year was the 17th consecutive year of the event.
IFRD was started by Vicki Gray of Motoress in 2007 with the mission to grow awareness and unity for women riders all over the world for advancement and equity in powersports. The tagline, JUST RIDE, was the action of the day.
The day encourages and empowers other women to get involved in powersports.
There were events across the globe in conjunction with the day, including in 120 countries with motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson and Can-Am sponsoring events.
“We just wanted to get together and do something here locally. There were events all over Florida and the country. We had women riders that were in clubs and independent rider who were not,” commented a female biker who goes by the name Cookie.
Cookie is also the president of Divine Divaz, which is a local biker club comprised of Black women.
Local clubs involved included Divine Divaz, Hot Throttle Divas, Top Dawg Ladies and others. There were also plenty of independent female riders not affiliated with biker clubs.
The ride began at the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club’s Event Center at 955 Orange Ave., Daytona Beach, and ended at Riverside Park in South Daytona, where a food truck event was also taking place that day.
The ride was affected by inclement weather but wasn’t a total washout. “The majority of the ride got rained out, but we were able to come together and do some things. We ended up getting to know each other, socialize, fellowship, eat and, of course, have some fun,” said Cookie.
Prior to the ride ending at the food truck event at the park, the women had a panel discussion at the Sunchaser Motorcycle Club Events Center where they discussed a wide range of topics involving the female biker community.
Cookie noted, “We spoke on sisterhood, being involved in the motorcycle community, the aspect of being female bikers as well as what that pertains, socializing, community service and more.”
Meanwhile, biker clubs are big on community service and host events throughout the year.
The Divine Divas host a back-t-school giveaway in August ; the Sun-chasers have a toy drive in December. The clubs historically have held an Easter Sunday Community feeding but skipped the event this year.
“Community service is an important aspect for us. Our club spearheads the back-to school event, but we do have other clubs participate. We all kind of come together and help each other. We don’t isolate ourselves as one club; we have the others join,” expressed Cookie.
Motorcycle riding is also becoming more and more popular among women. There are more women riders and more clubs popping up nationwide, including here locally.
“It is getting bigger amongst women. It is growing. Historically, men have dominated but women have been involved. We have women pioneers like Bessie Stringfield, the Black female biker pioneer and others that paved the way,” emphasized Cookie.
“You see more and more women riding. We are also riding the big bikes and the fancy ones, not just the small ones. It’s liberating. It is fun. It’s not just for the men. We can do it too. We are doing it. You see more women riding independently and in clubs,’’ she added.
