Local young athletes learn from the pros

Once again, the Bruce McNorton Football Clinic was a hit. Over 100 youth ages 6 to 18 years old from around the area participated in the event, which was held on June 17 at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium at 3917 LPGA Blvd.
The event is put on by retired NFL player Bruce McNorton.
McNorton is a Daytona Beach native and currently works as a scout for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent 10 years as a player with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
“Like, I always tell the kids I wish I had a camp like this when I was young. It’s great to see these kids out here and the guys who come out and help me with this camp,” commented McNorton.
The clinic was moved from its regular home at the Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road just a day before due to some problems with wasps.
“I am happy with it. The crowd is probably smaller than usual due to the late change, but it is still a good turnout,” responded McNorton.
The clinic teaches kids drills that improves their football skills.
The kids enjoy the camp and many come back over the years.
‘A good camp’
Michael Gaines, 20, is headed to the fourth grade. He also plays football for the Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner program.
Gaines told the Times, “It’s a good camp. I like it. It helps me train and get better for the upcoming football season. I have been coming to this clinic often.”
Former NFL players, local Pop Warner and youth football coaches as well as some local prep coaches along with McNorton himself do the instructing.
Most of the former players played in the 1980s and 1990s. They come back each and every year to be a part of it.
James Jones is a former fullback with the Detroit Lions in the 80s. He is a former teammate of McNorton. Jones also played for the University of Florida.
“I come out here for the kids. I try to give something back, teach and have fun. This is important. Kids get to compete at a young age and have fun. I am also helping out my good friend and teammate Bruce,” said Jones.
‘Important for the kids’
Sometimes current NFL players pop up. This year none dropped in.
Also, often McNorton’s son- in-law, former NFL Detroit Lions star receiver, Calvin “Megatron’’ Johnson walks around observing the clinic. This year, Johnson participated and taught drills at the clinic.
“Obviously it is family. You got to support family. Anybody doing things in the community to support the kids, I am always down to be a part of it,” expressed Johnson.
“This is important for the kids. It’s important for the kids to see somebody who looks like them that are successful and doing well in life. Hopefully they can take this wisdom and it can have a positive impact on their lives.”
McNorton has been doing his camp for 25 years dating back to when he was in Detroit. This is the 18th year of the event in Daytona.
McNorton is pleased with its growth and progression.
“It seems to be getting better each year and the kids seem to be getting something out of it,” added McNorton.
McNorton, the Steeler Store and City of Daytona Beach were the sponsors.
