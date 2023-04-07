Rally focused on the recent policies of DeSantis and state legislature.
Educators, parents, students, community groups, faith-based organizations, businesses and more from all over Florida met in Miami on April 1 to protest Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislators’ policies.
More than 500 protesters gathered outside the Stephen P. Clark Government building in downtown Miami. Area residents rode down on a bus early April 1 for the rally organized by the Florida Education Association and other organizations.
“The rally was very energizing. National and state union leaders took to the podium in the Miami heat to sound the alarm about the ongoing attack on public education, Black and minority students and Florida’s families by Gov. DeSantis,’’ said Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
“We had a local contingent of teachers and activists join those from across Florida for the trip.’’
Speakers during the protests included Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers; National Education Association President Becky Pringle and Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar.
Fedrick Ingram, a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and secretary-treasurer for the American Federation of Teachers was the moderator.
“Ingram kept the crowd hyped, excited and engaged,’’ Slater noted.
Attendees protested recent laws like the bill the governor signed this week allowing residents to carry concealed guns without permits.
They also protested a state bill that bans programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in colleges and universities across the state. Other laws protested included the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,’’ banning of AP American History courses and others dealing with race, gender and voting rights.
Daytona Times photojournalist Duane Fernandez, Sr. was also attended and documented a bus ride from Daytona to Miami and back.
“It was a big event with a lot of people. I thought more locals would participate but overall, it went very well,” said Fernandez.
Social justice organizations like the NAACP, meanwhile, say it is critical that people exercise their First Amendment right to peaceably protest and petition to government on laws and issues they feel is not right or unjust.
“It’s important for voters to continue to peacefully protest because we must not sleep on these bills that DeSantis and his majority legislature is passing in Tallahassee,” emphasized Slater.
“Banning books, criminalizing educators, censoring the teaching of history, and allowing people to carry guns without a permit are all issues. This is why we must stay woke,’’ she added.
