Earlier this month, Florida passed a law allowing its citizens to carry a concealed weapon (gun) without a permit.
Those in favor claims it protects the Second Amendment right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution and could save lives.
Critics are concerned that it will lead to more gun violence, including unnecessary shootings and killings.
The law goes into effect on July 1. Civil rights organizations are concerned about the laws’ impact, especially when it comes to racial, social and criminal justice issues as well as civil rights and with minorities and people of color.
“This is another dangerous and senseless bill that was passed by the state legislature with no thought of the safety and wellbeing of the general public. Not only does this bill make Floridians less safe, but it also increas-es acts of violence,” stated Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
“This bill will do away with requiring that people undergo firearms training and background screening to carry concealed weapons. This is an absurdity.
Instead of the governor banning books, he should be banning how firearms would be getting into the wrong hands.”
Sheriff responds
Local law enforcement isn’t sure of what the impact will be for them.
“I don’t know what impact it will be as for law enforcement. We will have to wait and see. If you look at the big picture, there are a lot of people who have been carrying guns without a permit in our society. Convicted felons, people who couldn’t get a gun permit gun permit,” commented Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood.
“There are always those concerns with or without a permitless carry. Remember lots of people are carrying guns. Convicted felons, people who don’t follow the law, etc. but aren’t criminals and believe it is their constitutional right not to follow.”
Black men concerned
James Swanson, Jr. is a junior at Spruce Creek High School.
“I just don’t know. As a Black male, I always must worry about getting shot or killed for no reason due to racism, fear and stereotypes. Everyone shouldn’t be able to have a gun. I hope it doesn’t lead to any unarmed people being shot for no reason.”
Pierre Louis is a U.S. Marine veteran and a technology coordinator. He owns Neighborhood Networks.
“I was surprised to hear about it. Even in the Marines, you’re trained on how to handle a weapon. Looking at the legislation and the states that are permitless, I see data where crime rate numbers are even lower in those states, but I haven’t had a chance to delve into the numbers to see if this is due to other crimes being reduced, crimes directly associated with guns or if they are talking about crime overall,’’ Lewis stated.
“The Second Amendment expresses the right to bear arms for a well-regulated militia. This debate continues to rage on in our society to define and redefine that intent. Another point that concerns me is Stand Your Ground, which allows a person to fire upon someone if they feel their life is in danger. If the notice is some has a concealed weapon on their persons, how will this affect those actions,” he added.
Genesis Robinson is the political director for Equal Ground.
“This is a dangerous precedent in Florida. It can lead to more violence and more encounters between Black people and law enforcement. Usually in these situations, it’s our word against theirs. We may have the legal right to carry but I’m worried about the disparities,” expressed Robinson.
“In Florida, it is easier to carry a gun than it is to vote. Studies show states with permitless carry have more crime. Just look road rage incidents where people result to using a gun.”
Some restrictions
Fabian McKnight teaches gun safety classes where people earn a concealed weapons permit at Pat & Mike Security School, which runs through SC Protection & Security Agency LLC.
He told the Daytona Times, “It is bad for our business and the community. Not everyone is responsible. We encourage concealed weapon classes to train people on when, where and how to use them. Now you open it up. It will lead to more gun violence.”
The new law does not impact the background check and three-day waiting period required to purchase a gun in Florida. The state does not require a permit to buy a gun.
Additionally, the permitless concealed carry law only extends to individuals who meet the present criteria for concealed carry including:
- United States citizen
- 21 years of age
- No disqualifying felony convictions, no conviction for a crime relating to violence or drug abuse, and no misdemeanor charges for domestic violence.
Factors such as a history of drug or alcohol abuse, commitment to a mental institution, or dishonorable military discharge may also be reasons for concealed carry ineligibility.
However, the prior requirements including completion of an approved firearm training course, and demonstration of firearm competency will no longer be necessary.
There are still restrictions to where you can have a concealed weapon, including courthouse, law enforcement buildings, any college or school event, any school building from administrative, elementary, middle, high school or college; any establishment serving alcohol, or any place federal law prohibits.
