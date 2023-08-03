In July, the Florida Board of Education approved revised standards for teaching Black history that align with legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Under the so-called ‘Stop WOKE Act’, the state has limited how race can be taught and discussed in schools.
Another law prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexuality for all grades.
The new curriculum includes instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” It also focuses more in early grades on achievements of African Americans rather than the injustices they faced through slavery and segregation.
The College Board also says the state’s standards aren’t in line with their courses. Earlier this year, the state board rejected an Advanced Placement (AP) class on African American studies.
Local organizations fighting back
Social and racial justice organizations are alarmed and continue to fight.
“The whitewashed African American History curriculum that the FDOE voted to implement is an insult to African Americans and to all people who know the true history of slavery. To say that Black people learned beneficial skills as slaves shows just how ignorant and insensitive DeSantis and his so-called committee is’’ said Cynthia Slater, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP president.
“Africans brought many skills of their homeland to America and their skills shaped the agriculture industry. They were builders, skilled in crafts with access to gold, ivory and spices, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, and sailing, to name a few.
And of course, they were kings and queens’’ she added. “If they believe that owning and selling another human, separating families, whipping mutilating and torturing fathers, mothers, and children, raping Black women and girls in order to produce more children into slavery, and murder should be overlooked because they are rewriting our history, I say to this committee, we will stay woke. If they believe their own lies, it shows that they are in denial about America’s greatest inhumanity to man.”
Black organizations aligned with the Democratic party and Black community are also alarmed.
“We vehemently repudiate the recently approved FDOE curriculum for teaching our children about slavery in middle schools. To teach our children this convoluted and completely erroneous idea that enslaved Black people developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit is an affront to the truth about the brutal institution of slavery in America. said Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president, Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus in a release issued by the Caucus on July 30. “Slavery was a brutal and evil period in American history with flagrant violations of human rights against Black people.”
Durham continued, “Our schools must teach the full truth of the history of America – the good and the bad. What indeed happened were enslaved Black people created skills during their subjugation. The skills they developed were primarily for the benefit of their own survival.
“Such skills included strategically knowing how and when to appease their white master to secretly accomplish certain goals and objectives such as being able to worship and pray, being able to get food to feed their families, educate themselves, hold meetings and ultimately escape to freedom.”
Concern over whitewash
Ralphael Jackson is a retired history teacher who has taught African American history at Bethune-Cookman University; Kentucky State; Consumnes River College and others.
“The skills they supposedly learned they already had, brought to the Americas and taught to Europeans and their offspring. When I was growing up, the textbooks mentioned very little about slavery. Every Black person learned on their own. The books stated slaves were happy and submitted to their plot without protest,” Jacson said.
“When looking at slavery we are only looking at the United States. The Spanish brought slaves that knew metal working particularly gold. They took them to Spain, Portugal, the Caribbean and Brazil. We knew husbandry (working with animals)’’ he said. “We only think of cotton, but tobacco was the first big industry. Slaves taught Whites how to grow cotton, tobacco, indigo, rice, engineering, metal working and more. Many people only get their history from social media and are not reading. They only go off what individuals on those platforms say.”
Parents of school aged children are also concerned. Daytona resident Kesha Davis has children in elementary, middle and high school.
“It seems they are trying to put us back into slavery.
They are taking things away. They have already taken away sports, music, arts, after school programs and other programs that keep kids occupied and out of trouble. History should be taught, so much has happened to Black people in this country. Our children and everyone should know it,” expressed Davis.
Even students in school have concerns about the history curriculum.
Amari Brazile is a student at Spruce Creek High in Port Orange.
He said, “They don’t teach enough Black history, but they should. For non-Black people or white kids to feel guilty about Black history is selfish. They should be teaching Black history; especially all the bad things that was done to our people in this country.”
