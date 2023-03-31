Locals set to join protest in Miami

NAACP and other organizations w ill demonstrate in Miami about controversial state bills and governor’s policies.
Parents, students, families, educators, community groups, faith-based organizations, businesses and more from all over Florida are being called on to attend a statewide protest on April 1 titled “You’re #Not Fooling Us Ron!”
The protest is focused on Governor Ron DeSantis and his policies.
It is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. April 1 outside of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami.
Buses will take people from all over the state. A bus is scheduled to leave Daytona Beach at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning and return later that evening. Daytona Beach residents are planning to take a bus down to participate in the protest.
“We’ll have stops, including in Brevard County. We are calling on all citizens to come out and protest matters that effect their lives and freedoms,” said Cynthia Slater, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP president.
The protest and bus ride are being spearheaded by several civil rights, social justice, civil liberties, faith-based, unions, businesses and other organizations.
Slater noted, “It’s not a single organization. It is a collaboration of many nationwide.’’
They will protest state bills such as HB 999, which would ban programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at colleges and universities across the state.
Other laws on the books being protested are the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,’’ the banning of AP African American history courses and others.
“We are protesting the deliberate, strategic and consistent legislative attacks from the governor on the Black people in Florida. He has led the charge in the national erasure of Black history and culture,” Slater told the Daytona Times.
“The unrelenting assault on truth and freedom of expression in the form of laws that censor and suppress the viewpoints, histories and experiences of Black people. He has gone from Don’t say gay to Don’t say Black.’’
She continued, “He has undermined Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of more than a million formerly incarcerated people (humiliating them with arrests on national television), he enacted a bill that stops peaceful protests, restricted vote-by-mail, and criminalized family members who assist other family and friends when voting. He redrew congressional maps that eliminated two African America districts, He developed an election police force. Why?
She further stated, “He signed the Stop Woke Act, which restricts lessons on Black and LGBTQ+ history, banned books, eliminated African Americana history in AP curriculums, and is trying to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
A student’s perspective
Young people also are getting on the bus to go and protest.
A Bethune-Cookman University student and a student member of the local NAACP who wished not to be identified told the Times:
“I am going to protest for a variety of reasons. One reason that I came to Florida is because I wanted to see different groups, people, areas and thought processes. I’ve met a lot of people with different perspectives, which is valuable.”
The student told the Times, “I disagree with DeSantis’ actions, especially his attack on education like with critical race theory and teaching history. I’ve taken different history classes in high school and college.
“As a person of mixed race being both African American and White American and growing up in a predominately White city and state, I think it is important to teach diversity with different viewpoints,’’ she added. “I don’t think taking it away will be good. It would cost more discrimination, racism and differences if this continues.”
On March 18, the Florida NAACP asked its national leaders to issue a travel advisory warning African Americans to stay away from Florida. If issued, the advisory from the National NAACP would urge the Black community to avoid visiting or moving to Florida.
National NAACP responds
“The recommendation from our Florida State Conference is a clear indication of just how egregious Governor DeSantis’ actions are. Any attempt to intentionally erase or misrepresent Black History is a direct attack on the foundation of comprehensive education,’’ said National NAACP Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell.
An NAACP statement issued on March 24 said, “The NAACP will not tand still while our culture is attacked.
Our children, indeed, all children, deserve to learn about African American history. Our history is built on commitment, resilience, and overcoming bigotry, racism, and discrimination. If the governor hasn’t learned that by now, we are apt to teach him about the strength our people.’’
Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the proposed travel advisory by calling it “a
joke.’’
“What a joke,” the governor said on March 23 during a news conference at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park. “What a joke. Yeah, we’ll see how effective that is.”
He added, “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt and fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts.’’
For more information, call the Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP at 386-316-0570.
