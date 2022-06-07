Former Daytona Times reporter James Harper, 59, died on June 3 at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange.
In addition to being an award-winning writer, Harper was a radio talk show host on WPUL-AM 1590, community activist and telecommunications professional. He also did freelance work for the Hometown News.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 539 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
His niece, Joy Harper, told the Times, “I’ll just miss his wit. He was very quick- witted. He could hold his wits without getting angry. He could put you in your place without cursing you out. He was very intelligent and was able to talk to anyone.”
“He is the reason why we are the ladies that we are today. I know it takes a village but he reminded us every day that we were young ladies, to hold our heads up high and conduct ourselves as young ladies,” Joy Harper said.
Jenise Griffin, publisher of the Daytona Times, stated, “The staff and management of the Times are saddened by James' passing. He did some great work for the Times and his knowledge of the community made him a very valued employee. Even when he was no longer working for the company, James still contacted me and gave me story ideas and insight on what was happening in the Daytona community. His input will be missed.’’
James Harper was born on June 30, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of Spruce Creek High School.
He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism/broadcasting from the University of Florida in 1984.
Harper was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Louis Harper, who passed away last year.
He is survived by his father, Arthur Harper, and his sister, Tammie Harper; nieces Joy, Jewel and Tammie Harper; great nephews and nieces, cousins and other relatives.
An updated story will appear in the June 9 issue of the Daytona Times.
