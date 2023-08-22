Friday night lights returned with the Mainland High School Buccaneers dominating the Matanzas High School Pirates 42-0 on Aug. 18 at Daytona Stadium.
The Buccaneers looked like a state title contender with a dominant defense while their offense and special teams made some big plays.
The game doesn’t count toward records but is a tune-up for the season. The varsity squads played three quarters and the JV squads played the final quarter.
The Buccaneers’ varsity outscored the Palm Coast varsity team 28-0 in three quarters including 21-0 in the first quarter. The JV squad also held a 14-0 advantage.
“I’m glad that we came out and played physical. We were in camp so long. You never know how physical your kids will come out and be. They get tired of practicing so long,” commented Travis Roland, Mainland’s head coach.
The Pirates did find some success with Micah McGuire in the run game.
Mantanzas didn’t back down. The Pirates’ varsity did force two turnovers and blanked the Bucs in the second quarter.
Sho’marion Gaines played well for the Pirates.
Dennis Mathews threw a touchdown pass to Marquis McCants and ran for another while Ezaiah Shine had a punt return of 60-plus yards and Damon Nowlin had a pick six for the Buccaneers.
Mainland’s defensive line of Lawal “LJ’’ McCray, Ramon McCullough and Christian Hudson dominated. Jhavin ‘Bubba’ Westbrook also recorded an interception for the Bucs.
Matanzas travels to Groveland South Lake for their season opener on Friday, Aug. 25 while Mainland plays at DeLand.
