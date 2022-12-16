In a hard fought battle that went to the wire, the Mainland High School Buccaneers' quest for a state title came short on Friday when the football team fell to the Lake Wells Highlanders 32-30 in the Class 3S championship at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Ajai Harrell had three touchdowns for the Buccaneers.
The Daytona Beach community also traveled in great numbers to support Mainland.
The Buccaneers finish the year at 11-4.
The Bucs tried to bring home a state title to Volusia County for the first time since 2003, which was the last time they won one and played for one.
