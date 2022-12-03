The Mainland High School Buccaneers are heading to the Class 3S state championship after taking down the Fort Myers Dunbar Tigers 30-24 in the state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Buccaneers scored 16 fourth-quarter points to erase a 13-point deficit en route to their first state title game appearance since 2003.
Ajai Harrell accounted for three touchdowns and Jackie Bowdry ran for a score for the Bucs.
Dunbar finishes the season with a 10-2 record.
Mainland (11-3) will play Lake Wells (14-0) in the Class 3S State Championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m.
