Mainland High School’s football team got the win Friday night against Bartram Trail – a great victory for the Bucs after losing to the St. Johns County high school last season 17-3.
The Buccaneers’ defense made some key plays to get the win. The Bucs’ offense couldn’t get things rolling until the second half of the game.
Going into halftime, the score was 7-7. Both teams’ offense had spark coming out of halftime. Bartram struck first and Mainland quickly responded by tying the game 14-14 in the third quarter.
While Bartram took a 10-point lead going into the fourth but Mainland did not get discouraged. The Bucs got motivated and scored 14 points to get the lead and win the game.
Mainland Coach Travis Roland said some key plays got them the win – “two rhino touchdowns by Rodney Hill, and Khamani Robinson having two big runs.”
Robinson ran for over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns. Robinson said the advantage he had over the Bartram defense was by “picking his legs up and not getting tackled because they were shoestring tackling.”
Mainland will host Raines High School in Jacksonville at Daytona Municipal Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
Torree Mears, a Bethune-Cookman University mass communications major, is an intern with the Daytona Times.
