The Mainland Buccaneers faced the Raines Vikings on Friday night, looking to advance to 4-0 on the year.
Mainland defeated the Jacksonville team 26-0 at Daytona Stadium.
Running back Rodney Hill got the Bucs on the board first with a 3-yard run touchdown in the second quarter after Hill scored the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Dennis Murray decided to get in on some of the action with a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which put Mainland up 14-0 at the half.
Not all the scoring came from the Bucs’ offense. Cornerback Elyjah Gilyard got a pick six in the third quarter.
The Bucs’ defense got the second shutout of the season. The defense was a force to be reckoned with on the field. Hill stayed in the backfield making big plays on the Vikings’ running back and quarterback.
After the game, Coach Travis Roland stated, “It was an all-around game for the defensive line and the linebackers played a phenomenal game. Proud of the front six for making it easier on the back.’’
The Bucs’ offense left some points off the board and Roland noted, “They’ve got to be consistent, stay in front of the chains and call better plays and execute.”
Mainland will host Lake Minneola High at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Daytona Stadium.
Torree Mears, a Daytona Times intern, is a senior mass communication major at Bethune-Cookman University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.