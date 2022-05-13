Mainland track and field excels; athletes qualify for state

The Mainland Buccaneers have a recent history of track and field success.
The Bucs just qualified seven boys and four girls for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A state championships.
They qualified by finishing in the top four in their events at the Region 2-3A meet from May 4-7 at East River High in Orlando.
State qualifiers on the boys’ squad are Nate Davis (100m, 200m, 4x100); Jordan Porter (100m, 4x100); Zavier Mincey (long jump, high jump); Jonathan Williams (110m hurdles); Nick Antoine (high jump); Devin Franklin (4x100) and Eziah Shine (4x100).
The girls 4X100 relay which consists of freshmen Marin Hawryluk, Keira Williams, Yashaiya Yisreal, Alexa Wilson also qualified for state. Taliyah Nixon and Samantha Lecas will also go to state as alternates.
Hawryluk, Williams, Nixon and Lecas are freshman.
“It’s been a blessing. I was talking to someone the other day. I realized beside our boys’ football team, which has made the playoffs for 28 straight years, our track team has had the most postseason qualifiers. We had someone go to state every year dating back to 2014,” said Terry Anthony, Mainland’s head track and field coach. Anthony has led the program since 2008.
The state championship meet will take place at James G. Pressley Stadium in Gainesville from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14.
A series of wins
To put it in perspective their recent success, the boys’ team at Mainland has won seven consecutive district titles dating back to 2015. The 2020 season was axed due to COVID 19.
They also won four regional championships and Adrian Killins won individual state titles in the 200-meter dash in 2016 and 2017. Tony Wilson also won a state title in the 200 back in 2004.
Also dating back to 2015, the girls’ program at Mainland has won three district championships, one district runner-up, one regional title, and Cydney Wright took the state title in the 200m dash in 2021.
“We’ve been blessed to have some dedicated hard workers over this last decade. It has been showing on the track,” expressed Anthony.
The season has gone unexpectantly well for Mainland on the boys’ side. They are the district 6-3A champions and they finished as the Region 2-3A runner-up.
“Our boys have a strong team, which includes a strong group of seniors that led us on and off the track. They lead and put in work. Sprinters Nate Davis, Jordan Porter and Devin Franklin, throwers Isaiah Morrison and jumper Nick Antoine have led all year,” explained Anthony.
“We started slow but after first three meets we knew we were special. We had to stay healthy and we did. We finished second at the Spruce Creek meet and that changed their mindset. The kids then put in the work.”
A young girls team
It may be a down year for the girls’ squad but things could change soon.
“Our girls’ team is extremely young but the future looks very bright. Four of our girls are going to state in the 4x100 and that is unheard of,” noted Anthony.
Track and field can be difficult. Although it is a team sport, it thrives off individual achievement. There is a lot that goes into events and races; some only last a few seconds.
Also, in the sport any mishaps could be disastrous and athletes usually have to wait another year for a shot at big events.
Anthony emphasized, “It is tough. It is team but it is individual events. Our kids knew that this year. They are trying their best to win their individual events but they worked to make sure everyone excels. They didn’t let anyone slack off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.