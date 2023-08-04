Building catches fire from possible lightning strike, city official says
A historic building in the heart of Daytona Beach’s historic Black community and historic economic hub that houses what was once the Campbell Hotel caught fire on the second floor early Monday morning.
The building, 537 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, at the corner of Walnut Street, was once the only place Blacks coming to town could stay during segregation. It is also a site on the city’s Black Heritage Trail.
Attempts to save history
The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the scene at 6:43 a.m. after receiving calls of smoke atop the building.
The department and the state fire marshal are investigating.
The marshal says lightning is a possible cause..
“We quickly made entry, located the fire and was able to extinguish it. Due to the age of the structure the fire quickly spread. We also used thermal imaging cameras and firefighting drones’’ said Daytona Beach Fire Chief Dru Driscoll.
‘It is unknown what caused the fire. The state fire marshal is responding. There is an ongoing investigation which could last several weeks.’’
Driscoll continued, “It’s unfortunate that this happened here, which is a historical site. It’s one of the sites on the city’s historical Black Heritage Trail. It is an important structure in the community. It served as a motel during Jim Crow and housed the Stardust nightclub.
He added, “We did everything possible to save the structure. Fortunately, nobody was inside the building, and nobody was injured including our firefighters.”
Building tenants impacted
Ciara Gates, who owns Gates Celebrity Cutz Barbershop, which is on the first floor of the building, was in shock and disbelief.
“This is just crazy,” says Gates. “I just got fully staffed with seven employees including six barbers and one loctician (braids/dreadlocks). I was just bragging about it, then three days later this happened. I am at a loss for words. I’m devastated. I do think it’s sabotage. I just don’t know how this happened.”
Gates has been a barber for six years, owned her own business for three and has been at this location for a year. She and her team were able to salvage some chairs, televisions, a Play-Station 5 and some clippers.
She added, “We had plans to do big things here. I am probably going to have to relocate.”
Another man was also working on opening an internet café where people could get a beverage, use the internet, listen to music, play video games and more on the first floor next to the barbershop.
Vacant and condemned
The building is now vacant and condemned. Barbara Jones, who currently owns the building, was also shocked after learning of the fire.
“It’s a shame. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know who did this or why. I am devastated and disappointed,” says Jones.
Jones bought the building from Minnie Campbell, who was the wife of Elijah Campbell, 15 years ago. The couple owned the Campbell Hotel.
Jones didn’t say if she had insurance or if insurance would cover damages.
Gates didn’t have insurance for her barbershop but planned to do so soon. She recently got insurance for a new living residence.
History of Campbell Hotel
The city’s Black Heritage Trail states the following about Campbell: Historically during the Jim Crow era, African Americans wishing to sleep over in Daytona Beach had limited options: stay with a friend or relative or in a black boarding house or hotel.
Owned by Minnie Wiggins Campbell and Leigh Campbell during the 1950s, the Campbell Hotel was one of the few black hotels in Daytona. The structure, also known as the Engram building, housed the Stardust nightclub as well.
It was not until after the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that blacks would freely be admitted to the many hotels, motels, restaurants, and clubs that populated Daytona Beach. With integration, however, establishments such as the Campbell Hotel quickly passed into history.
Hopes for renovation
Residents also weighed in on the historical significance of the building.
“This is a historical site. It is a shame that it caught fire. We hope they can get the finance to remodel the building. The sign itself is a historical symbol and worth a lot of money. I am glad the sign wasn’t destroyed,” said Steve Miller.
Darnell Troutman added, “I threw papers there for Mr. Elijah Campbell in 1964. He had the motel upstairs and a bar downstairs. All the Black musicians who came here to perform stayed there including Ray Charles, Otis Redding and others.”
