Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.