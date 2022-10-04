Major losses from Hurricane Ian

Major damage, flooding and power outages were reported widespread from Hurricane Ian’s impact in Volusia County.
There were five reported deaths relating to the storm.
Days after the hurricane, residents are still putting their ruined belongings outside, the result of flood waters getting into their homes.
Rashaundra Mays and her family, which included four small children, were evacuated from their apartment in Daytona Village on Caroline Street by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies on a boat during the storm.
"I woke up at 7 a.m. in the morning and the cars were already under water. We had no way to leave by car but to call for help,’’ Mays told the Daytona Times. “We stayed with family for three days. We lost both cars, all the furniture and my kids’ clothes. I hope they really do something to fix the infrastructure to address flooding in the future."
The storm brought up to 16 inches of rain in the area.
See more hurricane coverage in the Oct. 6 issue of the Daytona Times.
