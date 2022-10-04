Major losses from Hurricane Ian
The photo above shows damage to the pier in Daytona Beach.
 

Major damage, flooding and power outages were reported widespread from Hurricane Ian’s impact in Volusia County.

There were five reported deaths relating to the storm.

Days after the hurricane, residents are still putting their ruined belongings outside, the result of flood waters getting into their homes.

Major losses from Hurricane Ian 1

Furniture ruined due to flooding are in front of a home on Keech Street in Daytona Beach.

Rashaundra Mays and her family, which included four small children, were evacuated from their apartment in Daytona Village on Caroline Street by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies on a boat during the storm.

"I woke up at 7 a.m. in the morning and the cars were already under water. We had no way to leave by car but to call for help,’’ Mays told the Daytona Times. “We stayed with family for three days. We lost both cars, all the furniture and my kids’ clothes. I hope they really do something to fix the infrastructure to address flooding in the future."

Residents wait on Saturday at the Walmart on Beville Road in Daytona Bach for ice.

Residents wait on Saturday at the Walmart on Beville Road in Daytona Bach for ice.

 The storm brought up to 16 inches of rain in the area.

See more hurricane coverage in the Oct. 6 issue of the Daytona Times.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.