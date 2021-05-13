Malcolm X Day speaker sparks controversy

During a press conference at City Hall on Monday, local activist Dyrell Johnson – also known as Rell Black – accused the Volusia Young Democrats (VYD) of trying to sabotage the Malcolm X Day event set for May 17 at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach.
Johnson puts on the event through Community Healing Project (CHP), a non-profit organization he runs and created.
As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, the Malcolm X Day event was still on.
The controversy comes from the chosen speaker for the event – Minister Mikhail Muhammad, leader of Nubians United for Self-Defense.
“On May 4, we were informed by the Volusia Young Democrats due to our guest of honor they would not participate because his message not aligning to their party’s ideas and beliefs,” commented Johnson.
“A day later, the Daytona Beach police notified us that several messages, pictures and screenshots were sent to officers on Mr. Muhammad. We were informed that if Mr. Muhammad speaks, the city could and would not support.”
Law enforcement contacted
A Twitter account attributed to Muhammad (@mikhail50grand) has a tweet about the event with its flyer attached stating, “A political group is trying to stop me from speaking but the show will go on.”
Muhammad and his group have received praise for calling out police brutality and racial injustice but is criticized as Black racial extremists.
Law enforcement confirmed being contacted about Mr. Muhammad speaking at the event.
“We are aware of the event and that Mr. Muhammad is a guest speaker. We are monitoring. Our concern is overall public safety,’’ said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
Young Democrats respond
The Young Democrats released a statement to the Daytona Times on Tuesday.
President Devon Morris stated, “The Executive Committee hoped not to comment on these unsubstantiated accusations that we attempted to sabotage Malcolm X Day and the Community Healing Projects attempts to defame this organization.”
The statement also detailed why the Young Democrats won’t support the event.
“On May 3, it was brought to my attention that one the speakers has a history of statements inconsistent with our organization’s values,” said Morris.
“These statements made publicly on social media includes derogatory remarks about Asians and Black women amongst others. The Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League has labeled the group as a hate group and anti-sematic.”
Morris says attempts to solve the matter failed and denied doing anything to sabotage Malcom X Day.
“Instead of pulling out without explanation, I tried to reach out to Community Healing project. My hope was that the speaker would be removed and the VYD could proceed to register new voters and request vote by mail ballots,” stated Morris.
He added, “On May 4th, I received a phone call from CHP alleging that I sent out the information to law enforcement and elected officials which I denied. Neither I nor the Executive Board authorize any member of the Young Democrats to send anything out to city, county or state officials or law enforcement on Malcolm X Day.”
About the event
The Third Annual Malcolm X Day is on Saturday, May 17, from noon to 8 p.m. in Daisy Stocking Park.
There will be food, live entertainment, cultural arts exhibits, free haircuts, and a children’s zone. Social distancing will be enforced.
“Malcolm X stood for justice, anti-corruption and defending the community. If there is any injustice, we must call it out. He was about community development, supporting Black-owned businesses, education and more. All these elements are tied into this event,” Johnson stated.
Candy Lowe, founder of Tampa’s Black Business Bus Tour, also will be a guest at the event.
Johnson hopes the event can help the community heal and unite in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID killed the event last year but we were able to transfer our resources and plans to this year. Families can come out and have a good time,” emphasized Johnson.
“Children and families look forward to this event each year. The event promotes positivity and unity in this community at a time our nation is hurting.”
Local business and community members also will be honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.