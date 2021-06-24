‘Mama’s still got it’

2021 OLYMPIC GAMES / U.S. TRIALS
Two-year-old Camryn Ferguson shares a moment with her mother, Allyson Felix, on the track after Felix made the Olympic Team in the 400 meters during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 20. The U.S. Trials continue this week.
