Marine Science Center celebrates sharks

It’s time for sharks to get some good public relations.
Sure, these apex predators are viewed as dangerous ocean creatures, but they deserve some respect. They keep ocean ecosystems in balance, preventing other fish populations from getting too large and having negatives effects down the food chain.
Marine Science Center staff will spread the good word and host some fun activities during Shark Conservation Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 100 Lighthouse Drive, Ponce Inlet. They will also unveil a new shark exhibit at 2 p.m.
Speakers will focus on shark conservation efforts, including how water quality in the Indian River Lagoon affects all marine species, how local fishermen help provide data and input for fisheries management, and how each of us can make a difference.
Visitors may also view the turtle hospital and stroll along the bird boardwalk, which houses recovering birds and permanent residents. For more information, visit https:// www.marinesciencecenter.com or call 386-304-5545.
Prep for the event with these fun shark facts:
- Sharks are elasmobranchs, which means their body is made of cartilage instead of bones like other fish.
- Their average lifespan is 25 to 30 years.
- Their skin feels like sandpaper.
- Their fearsome jaws are made up of hundreds of small teeth. Each tooth lasts about 60 days before falling out, then a new tooth takes its place.
When you flip a shark upside-down, it goes into a trance-like state called tonic immobility.
- One of the oldest living species, sharks have been cruising the oceans for more than 400 million years.
