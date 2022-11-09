In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner.
“I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me feedback on the work we’ve done over the past four years,” May said. “I want to work with all the precincts in my zone to make things better over the next four years.”
Miller was upbeat following the results. “We congratulate Miss May on her win. We ran a great race.”
Daytona Commissoner Dannette Henry (1,863 votes) was re-elected and will get a third term as the Zone 5 representative. She defeated challenger Malcom Williams (1,156 votes).
Monica Paris (1,654 votes) upset incumbent Ruth Trager (1,530) for Daytona Beach commissioner Zone 1.
Matt Reinhart (18,405) beat Danny Fuqua (16,524) for Volusia County Council District 2.
Navy veteran Jake Johansson (112,133) was elected Volusia County Council at-large over Marine veteran Doug Petit (17,887).
Barbara Girtman (16,386) was defeated in her re-election bid by Don Dempsey (22,633) for Volusia County Council District 1. Girtman was the lone African American on the county commission.
In DeLand, Reggie William’s (5,603) attempt to become the city’s first Black mayor was unsuccessful as Chris Cloudsman (7,784 votes) won the race.
In Volusia County, voter turnout was at 55%, according to the Supervisor of Elections website www.volusiaelections.org; 226,758 voted out of 412,286 eligible voters. There were 92,847 vote-by-mail/absentee ballots; 57,902 voted during the early voting period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 and 76,009 voted on Election Day.
More on the election results will appear in this week's issue of the Daytona Times.
