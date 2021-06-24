Mayor’s Literacy Initiative adds math bootcamp

Kids in the summer program at the Yvonne-Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach are having fun.
Twenty-five of them who attended the third and fourth grade this past school year are also learning in the Mayor’s Multiplication Boot Camp. The free two-week camp launched on June 21 and will run through July 2 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Instead of learning by traditional class- room measures, kids learn multiplication through song, dance, and exercise.
“My wife does these programs all across the country. We always wanted to do for our kids in our community and at this particular center because Scarlett-Golden was an educator,” explained Mayor Derrick Henry.
Family affair
The Multiplication Bootcamp is a family affair for the Henrys. His wife, Dr. Stephanie Pasley-Henry, teaches and is often joined by their 8-year-old son, Derrick Henry, Jr.
Dr. Pasley-Henry specializes in K-12 classroom instruction. She is the author of “Engage Us or Enrage Us,” a former fifth grade teacher, and former dean of the College of Education at Bethune-Cookman University. She created the “The Math Party: Sing! Dance! Exercise!” which the kids are learning in the camp.
“It is definitely a different way of learning. We can either engage our students or we can enrage our students,” she added. “Learning math, dance, music and exercise with Math Party engages the students and it builds their confidence.”
Nobody is enjoying the camp more than the kids.
10-year-old, Dayjon Cottle told the Times, “It’s fun and energetic. It’s a better way of learning. It’s easier to learn math and multiplication this way.”
Losing ground
“Many students will lose at least 50 percent of their pre-pandemic math gains. It’s imperative that we work with our students and engage them with culturally rich pedagogy,” according to Pasley-Henry. “It is important that we speak their language and teach to the rhythm of their beat.”
Each child will receive a Math Party-Multiplication student kit, comprehensive lessons, pre-timed and post-timed multiplication activities and a cumulative pre-assessment and post-assessment. The student kit includes an audio CD, DVD, student book and colorful, content-rich posters.
Participants’ parents are encouraged to engage with the children. They are being asked to play the multiplication music in their homes and vehicles. They are also being asked to dance and sing along to the music, hang posters in their homes, do random verbal multiplication checks and give consistent positive affirmations.
The effort is also tied in with the Mayor’s Reading Initiative which is also happening at the summer camp with kids ages 6 to 8. The mayor and others read to kids and help them read.
For more information, visit www.TheMathParty.com, email info@TheMathParty.com or call (888) 404-MATH.
