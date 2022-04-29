McIntyre to perform at May 21 gospel event

Emerald McIntyre, a versatile singer who performs a mix between gospel, classical, jazz and rhythm and blues, will be one of the performers at the city of Daytona Beach’s free Gospel Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Daisy Stocking Park. Other performers will include Tim Bush Sparrow Ministries, CJ Jamison and Gregory Byrd.

