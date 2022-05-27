McNorton's free football clinic set for June 7

At a past clinic, youngsters in Daytona Beach learn drills from Bruce McNorton and other football pros.

The annual Bruce McNorton Football Clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.

The event is free for boys and girls ages 6 to 18.

Registration is open and can be completed online at www.codb.us

For more information, call 386-671-8337.

