McNorton's free football clinic set for June 7

The annual Bruce McNorton Football Clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Derbyshire Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road.
The event is free for boys and girls ages 6 to 18.
Registration is open and can be completed online at www.codb.us
For more information, call 386-671-8337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.