Those interested in getting their medical cannabis card can attend a block party happening in Daytona Beach.
Minorities for Medical Marijuna (M4MM) is hosting a block party at 1063 Mason Ave. on Sunday, March 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is a free clinic aimed at helping low-income patients and veterans obtain information a medical marijuana card, which is also the aim of M4MM. There will be music, vendors and food.
Also teaming up with M4MM is Surterra Premium Cannabis, Victory Rejuvenation Center and Green Source Florida.
For more information, email info@ m4mmunited.org or call 1-877-900-0832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.