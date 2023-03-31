Medical marijuana is becoming more common as more laws are being passed to decriminalize marijuana and make medical use available.
Nowadays, more clinics and dispensaries are popping up.
Precious McCoy was one of the residents who attended a block party on Sunday, March 26, to help people get their marijuana cards. The event was held at Elaine’s Blessed Events Center at 1063 Mason Ave. The cards and information were provided by Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), Inc. through its Safe Access program.
“I’ve wanted to get it for a while, but it was very expensive. Today it was offered with a free doctor’s visit. It was easy to do. The event was great and very informational,’’ McCoy told the Daytona Times.
She was one of 55 people in attendance who were able to get approved for a card.
M4MM teamed up with Surterra Wellness, a Central Florida medical marijuana dispensary for the endeavor. Surterra provided products for 60 percent off that day.
The goal was to provide education and awareness, especially to veterans and low-income people in minority communities, along with providing an opportunity to get a medical marijuana card.
“We want to make sure that people have access to these resources which we know are often more difficult to have as well as the information or finances,” commented DJ Howard, program director of the Safe Access initiative of Minorities for Medical Marijuana.
“We know these are often the most underserved communities. We come together with minority owned businesses including those in the medical marijuana field for these educational and informative events.”
M4MM is a 501© (3) non-profit organization focused on providing advocacy, outreach, research and training as it relates to the business, social reform, public policy, and health and wellness in the cannabis industry.
The event is designed to make it easier for underserved communities to gain access to cannabis education and receive their medical marijuana card, which can be a life-changing option for those with medical conditions that can be treated with cannabis.
Cards, food and education
Howard is from DeLand and thought it fitting to bring this to the area.
He added, “I am from Daytona. I grew up in Volusia County. It raised me. It was important to come back and do this. I am very familiar with Bethune-Cookman and the Daytona area.”
The event also had vendors like medical marijuana dispensaries and clinics, food, education and more. A local food truck vendor also was outside the facility.
Those in the medical marijuana field see its growth and progression. They also see more people using it and herbal medicines as alternatives to western medicine.
Tony Burrows owns Green Source Florida, which provides clinics with doctors that can prescribe medical marijuana cards. Only a doctor can prescribe a person a medical marijuana card. The doctor’s visit usually costs $150 to $250 but was free at the event that day.
“I got involved like many in our community, the minority community for the health benefits, especially getting opioids. Pills give crazy side effects. Doctors often give pills for everything,’’ explained Burrows. “This is a super healthy natural alternative. Technology makes it where you don’t have to smoke it and damage your lungs. There are many ways that you can get the medicine.
“This is one of the final steps of getting people off opioids, pills and other medications. We’re trying to educate the community to help them heal themselves. Buying cannabis off the streets, you don’t even know what is in it.’’
Howard added, “It is life-changing for people. Many want to wean themselves off medications, pills and opioids but don’t often have the information or access,”.
Explaining the myths
The price of a medical marijuana card is $77.50 after taxes and fees.
There are also plenty of myths surrounding getting a medical marijuana card, including when it comes to getting a concealed weapons permit.
“You can have both your gun permit and marijuana card. I have both. Medical marijuana is medicine not an illicit drug,” said Howard.
“Another myth is that the dispensaries are expensive. They are just like Publix or Walmart ; they have sales and discounts.”
However, there is a catch with the marijuana card and concealed weapons permit.
Burrows explained, “The short answer is no. You cannot apply for your concealed weapons license if you have your cannabis license. If you have the concealed weapons card first, you can apply and get your marijuana card.”
“Unfortunately, there are loopholes in the law, but things are changing as more laws legalizing cannabis comes along,’’ he added. Victory Rejuvenation Center, a private holistic medicine practice, also was at the event.
M4MM hosts events like this around the state. Another event could be done in Daytona soon. One is scheduled in Tampa next month.
For more information on M4MM, its services and partners, visit www.m4mmunited.org.
