Volusia County Government has been awarded $328.9 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to spearhead a comprehensive and enduring recovery initiative called Transform386.
Following the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian, this funding will be instrumental in facilitating the county’s long-term restoration and revitalization.
To ensure the effective utilization of these funds in alignment with the community’s requirements, the county will be hosting several meetings known as the CDBG-DR Community Engagement Series. These meetings are designed to engage residents and gather valuable insights into the unmet needs that persist within the community.
Additionally, the county seeks to obtain feedback on proposed projects or programs the community believes will be most beneficial in supporting ongoing disaster recovery efforts.
The funds can be allocated toward a range of areas, including infrastructure restoration (such as roads, bridges and stormwater systems), housing, economic revitalization and mitigation. Priority will be given to assisting low- to moderate-income households.
All Volusia County residents are invited to participate in the following community engagement meetings, scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m.:
- Monday, July 10, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- Thursday, July 13, at the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.
- Thursday, July 20, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
- Thursday, July 27, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
- Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway
Individuals unable to attend these meetings may complete the unmet needs survey at https://www.transform386.org.
“Community engagement is vital in shaping our recovery initiatives, which is why we’re asking all Volusia County residents to participate and provide their input,” said Community Services Director Dona Butler. “We want to hear about their unmet needs and gather valuable insights to guide and develop these projects.”
Building upon the feedback received during the engagement series, the county will develop an action plan out-lining its intended use of the funds. The draft plan will undergo a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing. The anticipated publication of the draft is slated for August or September.
The plan will be presented to the Volusia County Council for review and approval before being submitted to HUD for the final green light. County staff is optimistic that all parties will approve the plan by the end of 2023.
In early 2024, the county will release a notice of funding availability detailing eligibility criteria, allowable usage of funds, reporting requirements and other pertinent information based on the approved action plan.
To learn more about the Transform386 initiative or arrange a presentation visit https://www.transform386.org, email transform386@volusia.org or call 386-943-7029.
