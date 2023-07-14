Mental health affects the lives of millions of Americans directly and indirectly every day.
July is Minority Mental Health Month and Medallion Health Care Services, LLC will be hosting its second annual Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The event will have guest presenters covering topics on mental health, physical wellness and spiritual wellness. Presentations began at 11:30 a.m.
“We are here to educate and inform the community on the resources that are available in the community,” commented Keona Slater-Barnwell, CEO of Medallion Health Care Services.
“We are looking forward to the community coming out and learning something that can help someone or even themselves.”
Stigma and mistrust
There will be vendors from organizations, agencies and non-profits that provide services in the fields of mental health, health care, social service, veteran affairs and more.
Another goal of the event is to bring mental health awareness to the Black community, which is underserved in all aspects of the health care system.
There is plenty of mistrust in the Black community when it comes to mental health just as regular health care.
“Yes, there is a stigma and a mistrust. Many aren’t aware or do they seek the services that are out there. Most times when our loved ones suffer from mental illness, they don’t often get the treatment or help they need to help them improve their quality of life. That is why I went into this career field to help others in need of help with mental health services, responded Slater-Barnwell, who has a master’s degree and a background in behavioral health care.
Mental health professionals are also seeing a growing need for mental health services in all communities across the country including the Black community.
“I would say yes, especially with all that has been going on in the communities. There are shootings and unarmed men and women being killed by police and non-Black people,” Slater-Barnwell express.
“There are a lot of things that contribute to the traumatic events going on even if it something that hasn’t directly affected a person. We watch the news, and we see things happening to us. We also hear about it and see it on TV. As individuals, all these things affect us as well.”
The event will close out with something that is fun and good for both mental and physical health, which is a line dancing session.
More awareness information
National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act, and helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.
Racial and ethnic minorities often suffer from poor mental health outcomes due to multiple factors, including lack of access to quality mental health care services, cultural stigma surrounding mental health care, discrimination, and over-all lack of awareness about mental health.
Medallion provides case management services to children, adolescents, and adults affected with mental health conditions and/or at-risk behavior.
With offices in Daytona Beach, Jacksonville and Orlando, Medallion has serviced over 800 individuals and families combined since being established in 2009.
For more information, call Medallion Health Care Service in Daytona Beach at 386-341-0550.
