The SMA Healthcare Foundation will host its 8th Annual Who is Jay? Mental Health Symposium at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, May 10.
The symposium will start with check-in at 8 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. It will feature keynote presentations from Dennis Gillan, executive director and founder of the Half a Sorrow Foundation, and national mental health speaker and co-author of “Behind Happy Faces: Taking Charge of Your Mental Health Ross Szabo.’’
There will be breakout sessions throughout the day with presenters from NAMI Florida, Stanford University, Hope4Med, and SMA Healthcare and touching on topics such as understanding trauma, burnout, and overcoming cultural barriers to treatment.
“We are once again excited to bring some extraordinary speakers and talent to this year’s symposium,” said Jennifer Secor, executive director of SMA Healthcare Foundation. “The intention of the symposium is to bring mental health awareness and education to our community, and we believe the topics that were chosen are current and relevant to what individuals and professionals are faced with on a daily basis.”
The cost to attend is $60 for a standard registration, students are $25, and NAMI members can attend for free. The registration fee includes the full day of speakers and presentations, parking at the Ocean Center, lunch and refreshments. Health professionals can also earn up to 5 CEUs.
For more details about the event, visit www.WhoisJay.org.
To register, visit https://smahealthcare. harnessgiving.org/events/446 and click on “get tickets.’’ Registration closes o May 4.
Limited vendor space is available for organizations or companies that provide resources to the community.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event or becoming a vendor, contact Cyndi Hines, Public Relations & Events Manager at SMA Healthcare Foundation 386- 254-1136 or chines@smahealthcare.org.
