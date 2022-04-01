The Volusia County School District’s middle school basketball season began on Tuesday and will run through Thursday, May 12, for both boys and girls.
The championship game will be played on May 17 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange between the East and West Division champions.
The East Division has Campbell, Creekside, Holly Hill, Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Hinson and Silver Sands.
The West Division has DeLand, Deltona, Galaxy, Heritage, River Springs and Southwest.
Each school plays 10 games against division opponents. Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Last season, Hinson’s boys and DeLand’s girls were champions.
Check the schools’ websites for schedules and game times. Schools’ websites can be accessed through the Volusia County School District website at www.vcsedu.org/
Daytona Beach youth baseball Daytona Beach Leisure Services still have free baseball clinics Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethune Point Park at 11 Bellevue Ave. for boys and girls ages 7 to 12.
There is a $40 registration fee for those who play in the league.
Volunteer coaches are needed, a criminal background check and urinalysis is required.
Register online to play for the season at www.codb.us/Activities.
For more information, call Charles Bethune at 386-671-3438 or email bethunecharles@codb.us
