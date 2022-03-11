Minor Leaguer Rey visits Daytona youth baseball players

Kids attending the Daytona Beach Leisure Services Youth Baseball Clinic at Bethune Point Park on March 2 got a surprise visit from a professional baseball player.
Brian Rey, an outfielder for the Louisville Bats, the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball team dropped by, talked and even demonstrated some drills.
Rey told the players, “It’s all about practice. Us pros practice all the time even hours before the game we get work in fielding, throwing, hitting and shagging fly balls.”
Baseball can often be a challenging sport and take longer to excel at than other sports, especially for kids who haven’t been exposed to the sport like most of the kids at the clinic.
“As you guys learn this game some of this could get frustrating. I get it. I was in you guys’ shoes when I was young. If, you continue playing you will get the hang of it. Keep practicing,” emphasized Rey.
“The number one thing for you guys is to have fun. If you are not having fun, you can’t get better. You make a mistake, so be it.”
Rey is a local product, having starred in baseball at Deltona High School before he graduated in 2016.
Rey also played for the Daytona Tortugas back in 2019.
Just days later, Rey reported to Louisville, Kentucky for spring training. While minor league baseball is having spring training, major league baseball is in a lockout
