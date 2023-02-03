MLK remembrances continue during Black History Month

Black History Month remembrances of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will kick off with showings of two celebrated MLK documentaries at the Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS) in Daytona Beach.
Both events are sponsored by 623 Management, an ad agency focused on online and offline advertising and marketing to Black Floridians, and Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May.
MLK’s years
“King in the Wilderness,” a documentary recently broadcast on HBO, will be shown at the Lowell and Nancy Lohman Family Planetarium at MOAS on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
It features personal stories of the people who were around MLK during the last years of his life, from the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to his murder in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968.
MLK’s entire career
“KING: A Filmed Record...Montgomery To Memphis,” is an Academy Award-nominated documentary film constructed from a wealth of archival footage. It follows King from 1955 to 1968 in his rise from regional activist to world-renowned leader of the civil rights movement.
After a showing last month for the MLK birthday celebration, this film will be screened two additional times: Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., and March 7 at 2 p.m., in MOAS’s Root Family Auditorium.
MOAS is located at 352 South Nova Road in Daytona Beach. Admission is free for both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.