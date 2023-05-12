Ten people die from asthma each day and 3,517 people died from asthma in 2021, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
Kenya Wallace lost her son Jayzeon Wallace, also known as Jazz, three years ago.
The 18-year-old died in January 2020 to asthma complications; he was set to graduate from Mainland High School in May 2020. He was diagnosed with asthma when he was 3 months old, his mom said.
Wallace is a mother of four and teaches kindergarten at the Holly Hill K-8 School.
Although the pain remains and her family is still devastated, Wallace continues to keep her son’s memory alive by advocating for asthma awareness and helping others find resources for help and treatment with the condition.
The fourth annual “His Fight is My Fight : Celebrating the Life and Memory of Jayzeon Wallace Asthma Awareness Walk & Festival’’ was held on May 6 in Derbyshire Park in Daytona Beach.
The event was well attended by people in the community and surrounding area. It has become a community event that is now looked forward to each year.
“This event has really grown and progressed since the first year. I am now going into different schools and talking about the different signs, symptoms and triggers of asthma, trying to bring more awareness,” Wallace told the Daytona Times.
Her talks at area schools include a pamphlet on asthma and a PowerPoint presentation.
Educating the public
The May 6 event featured education on asthma as well as services to help with the condition. It also had vendors who gave information on the goods and services they provide in the community.
“I have other vendors and non-profits out here as well in support and showcasing the goods and services that they provide in the community.
Also, everything is free. Anytime I do something for kids, I want it to be free,” said Wallace.
Those who attended the event that day enjoyed it. They also understand its purpose.
“I have asthma. My son has asthma. My daughter has asthma, but I am mostly here to support my friend, Kenya today. This is important because so many suffer from asthma. The event also brings the community together,” said Lakesha Pierce.
Catalina Johnson added, “This is an important event. There are so many people that are dealing with asthma or know someone who is. Events like this also bring the community together in a fun and positive manner.”
Asthma statistics
Asthma is a common illness that impacts the lives of many people from all walks of life.
A disease that affects your lungs, it causes repeated episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and night time or early morning coughing.
Asthma can be controlled by taking medicine and avoiding the triggers that can cause an attack. You must also remove the triggers in your environment that can make your asthma worse.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 25 million Americans have asthma, which includes over 4 million children and more than 21 million adults.
In the end, it’s important that people know about asthma, take it seriously, know how to treat it, prevent possible attacks and know about the services and care available out there.
“Millions suffer from asthma and a lot of people don’t take it seriously. There are people with asthma who shouldn’t live in certain cities because of the effect that the air pollution will have on their asthma. Other things like bugs, mold and others can contribute to your asthma,” emphasized Wallace.
“There are also 15 different types of asthma. I didn’t even know that. There are a lot of over-the-counter medications that you can take to help. There are things you can spray on your pillows to help relieve your asthma. There are other medicines that can help open your airways.”
Other vendors at the event that provide services for the community included the city of Daytona Beach, Medallion Health Care Services, Mr. & Mrs. Mentoring and T&R Helping Hands.
More information on asthma is available online at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s website at https://aafa.org.
