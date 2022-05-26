More Black history from DeLand

Emancipation Day at the Noble “Thin Man’’ Watts Amphitheater included storytelling and re-enactments
The African American Museum of the Arts and Everybody is Somebody, Inc. hosted Emancipation Day events last weekend in DeLand.
Held at the Dr. Noble “Thin Man’’ Watts Amphitheater, events included history of the Emancipation Proclamation in Florida by Mary Allen, director of the museum on May 21.
The reading of the proclamation was conducted by members of the Buffalo Soldiers of Florida.
The Voices of Pride Re-enactors, dressed in 1880s fashions, also participated. Storytelling and quilting techniques were included in the weekend festivities.
A Music in the Park event was held on May 22 with performances by the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia County under the leadership of Minister Althea Chaves, as well as jazz and gospel performers.
