More Disney tourists caught with concealed guns during pandemic

ORLANDO — Planning to go to a firing range later, Mustafa Alameen, an Iraqi immigrant, said he forgot he had 100 rounds of ammunition and a handgun in an otherwise empty stroller when he arrived at Disney Springs this year.
The 21-year-old stepped through the security detector and when an alarm went off, he realized his mistake. But it was too late, and he was arrested.
Disney World, the biggest theme park resort on the planet, has seen a spike of people arrested and charged with carrying concealed firearms over the past year, despite being closed for months and operating at reduced capacity because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Some guests are forgetting about their handguns in purses, backpacks, fanny packs, or in one case, a diaper bag, where Orange County deputies found two guns at Epcot last summer. A handful of times, visitors left their weapons in their pockets or strapped to their waist, unaware that Disney bans guns, as they strode up to security.
“Is there a problem?” asked Luis Piloto Serrano, 31, of Hills- borough County, when he was stopped and arrested for wearing a loaded 9mm pistol on his right hip at Magic Kingdom security just before Christmas, according to a sheriff’s report. He didn’t have a concealed permit.
Rising rate of arrests
While gun charges remain extremely rare, at least 20 people were arrested on them at Disney in 2020, compared with four arrests in 2016, according to sheriff’s reports over the past five years obtained through an Orlando Sentinel public records request.
The arrests are on pace to keep rising. This year, deputies have already arrested at least 14 people at Disney for carrying concealed firearms through mid-April, the records show.
Experts point to several reasons gun arrests are on the rise. For one, there has been a flood of new gun owners across the country in 2020, a trend spawned by the pandemic and political unrest. Disney also is screening more people than it did five years earlier and upgraded its security checkpoint technology in 2020.
“We clearly communicate that guns are not allowed anywhere on our property,” spokesman Avery Maehrer wrote in an email. “We appreciate the commitment of law enforcement and our security teams and the measures they take in helping protect our guests and cast members.”
In all, nearly 75% of the arrests during the pandemic happened at Disney Springs, the resort’s free-to-enter entertainment and restaurant complex, sheriff’s records show.
Until last year, Disney Springs didn’t have bag checks because of its multiple entrances, said theme park analyst Bill Zanetti, who teaches theme park design and management courses.
The Sentinel found past cases where people were caught with guns inside Disney Springs in a retail dressing room, outside bars or by a food truck, according to arrest reports from 2018 and 2019. But during the pandemic, people were almost always caught with their guns at the security check- points before they could enter the complex.
Alameen’s attorney, Brian Byrd, said many people arrested are just like his client: They purchased their guns legally and have no felony records. They walked through the security detector with a gun, which Byrd called an honest mistake. He argues his client shouldn’t be charged with a crime in the first place.
“These are people who don’t have any ill intent ... Most of these people are not bad people,” Byrd said. “It’s not just Disney. People get caught with guns accidentally at the courthouse, at the airport. It happens all the time.”
Others say the arrest reports raise concerns.
“If you don’t know where it is all the time, should you really even have a gun?” said Len Testa, co-author of “The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World.” “That just seems like one of the responsible things to gun ownership: to know where it is all the time.”
More guns at Disney
These arrests, though, don’t tell the whole story of how many guns are actually brought to Disney World.
Visitors with concealed carry permits aren’t typically arrested if they bring guns to Disney, such as the case of a South Florida man who packed his AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun in his luggage when he checked into the Polynesian Village Resort during Labor Day Weekend with his wife and their 3- and 5-year-old children.
The 43-year-old man, who was white, told authorities he brought the guns to protect his family because he was concerned about Black Lives Matter protests, according to the sheriff’s incident report. Disney stored the man’s guns in safes and allowed him to stay. The Sentinel isn’t naming him because he wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime.
Law enforcement also has discretion whether to make an arrest if someone is caught with a concealed gun and no permit.
For instance, a 52-year-old Georgia man wasn’t arrested in February after he was caught trying to enter Hollywood Studios without a valid permit with the gun his brother, a police officer, had given him as a gift, according to a partially redacted report. The sheriff’s office took possession of the gun for evidence, and the man went into the park with his family.
A month later, a 36-year-old Georgia woman, the only adult watching a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and three other children, wasn’t arrested either when she was stopped with a gun in her bag at Disney Springs, a partially redacted incident report said. She was banned from Disney property, however.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Michelle Guido said the department forwarded both cases to the state attorney’s office. The Sentinel isn’t naming them since no charges appeared to have been filed, according to online court records.
A safe place?
Disney World has built up a sturdy reputation as a safe place, Testa said, adding the most dangerous part of going to the resort is probably driving on Interstate 4 to get there.
And certainly, the gun arrests make up only a minuscule fraction of the millions of people visiting Disney World every year.
Yet, having weapons at the world’s biggest tourist attraction can still pose issues for Disney and law enforcement, public records reveal. A Lake Mary couple accused a North Carolina tourist of pointing a gun at them in a fight over a parking space at Animal Kingdom in 2019. The state attorney’s office decided not to press charges last year.
Central Floridians accounted for about one out of every three arrests at Disney while the rest were tourists who were in-state travelers or came from primarily Southern states such as Georgia, Texas and Alabama, according to the arrest reports.
The Sentinel found only one arrest involving a worker on Disney property. A chef at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel was caught with a stolen gun in his pocket in September, according to the arrest report.
Eric Collazo, 35, of Kissimmee, who worked for the non-Disney-run hotel, was arrested on multiple charges and in April was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $618 fine after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records showed.
Guns at amusement parks
The issue extends beyond Disney World.
Regional amusement parks across the country are reporting people bringing concealed weapons and have respond- ed by strengthening security at their gates, said Dennis Speigel, a theme parks consultant and CEO of International Theme Park Services.
“I’m hearing it from everybody,” Speigel said. “It’s the world we live in.”
Even so, at Universal Orlando theme parks, the Orlando Police Department didn’t make any arrests for concealed carry in 2020, according to the department’s response to a Sentinel records request.
Gun issues still arise from time to time at Universal, such as an employee who worked for a third-party contractor and left his loaded gun in his duffel bag after going to the shooting range. When he got caught at Universal security in October, the 30-year-old Orlando man was banned from Universal for a year but not arrested, according to Orlando Police records.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said park entrances have secure weapons lockers for guests with concealed carry permits to use for safe storage. If some- one doesn’t have a permit and is caught with a gun at the security detectors, Universal contacts the Orlando Police Department.
Gun sales have soared in 2020 during a time of uncertainty and stress across the country. The FBI conducted 40 million background checks for gun sales that year, an all-time high.
“Certainly one reason that people are carrying weapons is be- cause they’re afraid. Another reason is that they’re angry,” said Jo- el Dvoskin, a clinical psychologist who served on the American Psychological Association’s task force for reducing gun violence.
There was much to be fearful and angry about in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread and shut down the economy, George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked Black Lives Matter protests and America held a tense presidential election.
Then in January, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Gun dealers ended up selling more than 2 million firearms that month, the biggest- selling January on record, the Associated Press reported.
