Beachside and downtown dealing with devastating losses to structures
While recovering from Hurricane Ian, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and 10.
Nicole, which was temporarily a category 1 hurricane, brought wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, around 6 inches of rain with a storm surge of 3 feet.
Volusia County reported its damage assessment for Nicole at more than $522 million, up from the original $481 million assessment which eclipses Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. That figure includes at least $50 million in Daytona Beach.
Damage was reported county-wide and there were horrific scenes of hotels and homes on the beaches falling into the ocean.
Every coastal city received damage along its coast. Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-by-the Sea reported the most damage.
Hotels and buildings along the beaches were deemed unsafe. The storm definitely left its mark on the peninsula between the Halifax River and Atlantic Ocean the most.
There was flooding reported on the beachside, riverside, downtown Daytona Beach, Beach Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Kale Café Juice Bar & Vegan Cuisine at 116 N. Beach St. down-town was flooded. Also, beachside properties in the popular Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Club lost its outdoor deck and Pirates Cove condominiums at 3501 S. Atlantic Ave. partially collapsed. All three are just a few examples of the damage.
Daytona neighborhoods spared
Meanwhile, Daytona’s historically Black community, including Midtown, was mostly spared by the storm in regards of flooding. This includes areas that usually flood with just a regular heavy rain.
Ian had many of the streets and sections in those flood prone areas underwater for days, but Nicole didn’t.
Ronnie Pittman lives on Kottle Circle which is historic for flooding. His family’s home got flooded during Ian but not during Nicole.
Pittman told the Daytona Times, “We’re glad that we didn’t flood this time. I figured they cleaned the drains and ponds. I’ve been in five big storms here. There is a pond behind the house. The tick (pond) is over there on the other side. I don’t know why they are even there. They never work. We hope they address the flooding issue.”
Pittman was referring to the retention pond behind the Dickerson Library and the body of water behind a section of Kottle Circle.
There was flooding at the Garden Apartments of Daytona and power outages in the Derbyshire area.
Black-owned businesses in Daytona’s Black community have been devastated by flooding during both hurricanes and even simple rains.
Patricia Cadette owns three different businesses in the Plaza at 955 Orange Ave. - Styles 101 Beauty Salon, Styles 101 Barbershop and Dollar Dealz discount store.
All were flooded out during Ian. The dollar store is back open.
“We are glad and very fortunate to have not flooded out this time around. We are still recovering from the previous storm,” responded Cadette.
“It always floods on beachside and downtown during a hurricane but this area floods even during a heavy rain.”
Relief grants available
Nicole has even pushed Ian recovery efforts as well.
Meanwhile, the Daytona Beach City Commission has approved a three-grant program to provide relief to residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. The programs are valued at around $2.5 million using state and federal funds.
The relief grants are as follows:
- Hurricane Ian Residential Recovery Assistance Grant, $1.5 million using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds – For Residents
- Hurricane Ian Small Business Recovery Assistance Grant, $500,000 using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds – For Businesses
- City’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP) Housing Rehabilitation Grant program in the amount of $500,000 – For Residents
More information can be found at https://www.codb.us/1300/Hurricane-Ian-Recovery-Grants
“It is never enough but I will apply for those grants for my businesses. Anything is better than nothing,” added Cadette.
NAACP hosts information meeting
On Tuesday, the NAACP hosted a meeting at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church to address the flooding in the Black community and the city’s Ian relief grants. At least 150 people attended.
“This meeting was to inform the people about the city’s relief funds. There are stipulations. Residents weren’t enthusiastic about having to show all their documents. Many lost everything and beachside was approved for $20 million,” stated Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP President Cynthia Slater.
Residents are required to show documents of proof of their FEMA application, income verification, bank statements and homeowners or flood insurance.
BUILDINGS DEEMED UNSAFE AND EVACUATED
Volusia County Government has issued the following information about damage to structures from Ian and Nicole.
HURRICANE IAN
Daytona Beach Shores
- Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave. (five stories)
- Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)
- South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave. (three stories)
- White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave. (seven stories)
TROPICAL STORM NICOLE
Daytona Beach Shores
- Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)
- Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)
- Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)
- Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave. (22 stories)
- Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)
- Lexington Hotel, 2323 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)
- Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)
- Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)
- OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)
- Pirate’s Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)
- Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)
- Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)
- Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave. (19 stories)
- St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)
- Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave. (15 stories)
- Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)
- Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)
- Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)
- Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave. (10 stories)
- One single-family home
New Smyrna Beach
- Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave. (the two easterly oceanfront buildings) (3 stories)
- Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave. (5 stories)
- Sea Dunes Sand Dollar, 4305 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)
- Sea Dunes Nautilus, 4365 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)
- Pieces of Eight, 4375 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)
- Three single-family homes
Wilbur-by-the-Sea
- At least 30 single-family homes
Ponce Inlet
- Ponce Inlet Villas, Building B, 4421 S. Atlantic Ave.
- Racing’s North Turn, 4511 S. Atlantic Ave.
- Seven single-family homes
