On Dec. 3, nearly 450 people went to City Island Park in Daytona Beach for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walk raised over $87,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted in Volusia County by the disease. Residents can still donate to the Walk at alz.org/Volusia.
Penny Jordan of New Smyrna recently lost her brother to Alzheimer’s and was in attendance to show her support for other families who have gone through similar experiences.
“I know I can’t help my brother, but hopefully my support for this walk and more research can help other families and other people living with this horrible disease,” said Jordan.
Patricia and Paul Gottshall, a couple from Port Orange, joined the walk in honor of both of their mothers who passed away from the disease.
“We walk to keep their memories alive and to help put an end to this awful disease. It steals your loved one away before they are gone,” said Patricia Gottshall.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, behavior and memory. More than 580,000 Floridians are living with the disease supported by over 800,000 caregivers. Two-thirds of cases are women.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
