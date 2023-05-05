Bethune-Cookman University’s spring 2023 commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, 698 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Doors will open to the general public at 8:45 a.m.
Carla Harris, a senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, will be the speaker.
She was most recently a vice chairman responsible for increasing client connectivity and penetration to enhance revenue generation across the firm.
She was the founder and creator of the award-winning, Multicultural Innovation Lab at Morgan Stanley, and the award-winning podcast, Access and Opportunity.
In her 30-plus year career, Harris has had extensive industry experiences in the technology, media, retail, telecommunications, transportation, industrial, and healthcare sectors.
In August 2013, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to chair the National Women’s Business Council.
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Harris received an MBA, Second Year Honors from Harvard Business School and an AB in economics from Harvard University, Magna Cum Laude.
She has received Honorary Doctorates of Laws, Humanities and Business from Marymount Manhattan College, Bloomfield College, Converse College, Jacksonville University, Simmons College, the College of New Rochelle, St. Thomas Aquinas College, Babson College and Fisk University, Wake Forest University and Felician University, respectively.
Harris is actively involved in her community and believes that, “We are blessed so that we can be a blessing to someone else.”
She also is a member of the board of overseers of Harvard University and of the board of directors of the Walmart Corporation, Cummins Corporation and MetLife.
Among her involvements, Harris was co-chair of the National Social Action Commission of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
She is a singer who has sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theatre and released four gospel albums.
Harris also is the author of the books, “Strategize to Win’’ (2014), “Expect to Win’’ (2009) (Hudson Press) and “Lead to Win’’ (2022).
Commencement schedule
The Service of Consecration is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Gertrude Hotchkiss Heyn Chapel, White Hall on B-CU’s campus.
A Candlelight Wreath Laying Ceremony will follow the Service of Consecration in the Centennial Gardens.
The Nurse Pinning Ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. May 11 in the President’s Banquet Room at the Performing Arts Center.
For more information on the commencement, visit Cookman.edu.
