Mother Mary “Peggy” Shields has impacted plenty of lives.
Even those who are not related to her call her mother, auntie, granny and friend.
Shields was all smiles during Labor Day weekend as family, friends and loved ones came from all across the country to celebrate her 80th birthday.
On Sept. 3, the family held a picnic in Sunrise Park in Holly Hill for her birthday.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, she took photos and listened to testimonies about her during a special birthday dinner at Elaine’s Blessed Events Center in Daytona Beach.
“It feels great,” Shields told the Daytona Times. “I think it’s God’s will. It’s a blessing. The rain held off and everything was excellent. I thank God for everyone coming to celebrate and making things that way.”
‘She deserves this’
The event included dancing, testimonies, prayer, food, a presentation and fun.
Her family, friends and church members told how Shields has impacted their lives.
They used words like “mother of all mothers,’’ “best granny ever” “true friend” and “a blessing.”
They all claimed to be her favorite child, daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew, cousin, deacon, pastor, friend and co-worker.
“She is my earth angel, a beautiful and humble person. She deserves this. If I could give her the world I would, but she wouldn’t take it because materialistic things mean nothing to her,” said her daughter, Shannetta Shields.
“She showed me how to be humble, how to forgive and how not to stress about the little things. The most important thing she taught me was how to be faithful. She made sure we went to church, prayed and know that prayer works.”
Karajah McCoy, 11, is one of the many young people whose lives Shields has impacted.
Shields has become McCoy’s grandmother too.
“She is my grandmother. She is my best friend. She is everything to me. She is always going to be there for me. She will always have my back,’’ Karajah said.
‘Put God first’
Despite the praise, Shields remains beyond humble.
“I just thank God. I think now that God put me here to minister and help people. It makes me feel good to know that they feel this way about me. I thank God for these people being in my life and that I was able to help them,” expressed Shields.
“I think that it is the purpose that God put me here for. I came from a poor family. He put someone in my life to help me. I feel that if I see someone down that I can help them I will.”
Shields has the simplest advice for life.
“Put God first. Don’t be selfish. If you see someone down, whether a drunk, drug addict or prostitute, be nice to them. Encourage them and lift them up. Help if you can. Don’t bring them down. God is also here for them. They can make it. They can turn it around,’’ she advised.
Mother, servant, traveler
Shields has only lived in Daytona since 2003, when she came to visit her daughter, Devon, who decided to stay here. Devon originally came to attend Bethune-Cookman University.
“I was going to move to Las Vegas but I came to Daytona to spend a month with my daughter. When I got here after going around town, I decided to stay. I felt this was where God wanted me to be,” recalled Shields.
Mary Shields was born on Sept. 4, 1942 in Clarkson, Mississippi. She was one of 13 siblings.
In 1962, she married the late Sammie Shields, Sr. The following year, the couple moved to Chicago, Illinois.
In 2003, Shields retired as a financial clerk with the Illinois Department of Human Services after 28 years.
Shields often travels the country visiting family, friends and loved ones.
She still works today at McDonald’s. “I am a people’s person. Working allows me to be involved in public and meet different people,” noted Shields.
Shields is an active member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ at 330 Keech Street where Superintendent Loverso Walker is the spiritual leader.
Shields had seven children, including sons Sammie, Jr. and James (deceased) and daughters; Yvette, Shannette, Devon, Dawn and Myisha; 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
