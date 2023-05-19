Mother of Dr. Willie Kimmons dies at age 96

Annie Florence Kimmons-Jones of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on April 3. She was the mother of Daytona Beach resident Dr. Willie Greer Kimmons, a local educator and Daytona Times contributor. She was 96.
Mrs. Kimmons-Jones was born in Hernando, Mississippi on Aug. 3, 1926.
A homegoing celebration was held on April 8 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis. The eulogy was conducted by Dr. Kimmons with Dr. Bishop Richard G. Clark, senior pastor, officiating.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis was in charge of arrangements.
