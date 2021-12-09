Motorcycle club again spreading holiday cheer

The Sunchasers Motorcycle Club continues to help its community, this time they are helping local kids with toys for Christmas. Their second annual Community Toy Run is on Saturday, Dec. 11. at their clubhouse at 541 Cedar St. At noon, the club will ride to Destination Daytona for fellowship in Ormond Beach and then ride to Daytona One at One Daytona Boulevard for toy distribution.
About the community
“We’re all about helping the kids get gifts, spreading that joy and love. We always help out any way that we can,” said Sunchasers spokesperson LeRoy “Bo Pete” Robinson.
“We’re totally about our community rather its adults, kids, juveniles, etc.”
The Sunchasers believe its detrimental to help those in need during the holidays especially with the ongoing pandemic.
“It is so important especially with COVID impacting folks where people can’t really get out and others couldn’t work for a while,” said Robinson. “If you can give you should give anytime that you can. We make it our No. 1 priority to help the kids and those in need during Christmas.”
Donations needed
The Sunchasers are asking people to help the cause by donating toys to provide the best Christmas possible for local children.
The community is also invited to come out to the toy drive at One Daytona.
“Bring unwrapped packaged toys. You can drop toys off at the club house. It’s a community event. Other biker clubs will be joining us and other aspects of the community,” said Robinson.
For more information on how to donate toys or to become a sponsor, contact Leroy Robinson at 386-307-5383 or email robinsonleroy1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.