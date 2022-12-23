Motorcycle club hosts annual toy drive

Bikers come together again for season of giving
Local motorcycle clubs once again turned their engines on to spread holiday cheer to kids in Daytona Beach this year.
The Daytona Beach SunChasers Motorcycle Club hosted the third annual community toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 10. Toys were donated by various local motorcycle clubs and organizations. Bicycles, toy trucks and other toys were given out. The event started at the SunChasers’ clubhouse on Cedar Street and ended at One Daytona Victory Circle.
The event was sponsored by One Daytona, 4 Rivers, Food Brings Hope, Jeep Beach, Bridgit’s Custom Works, Badcock Furniture, and Pastor Victor Gooden of New Life Church Ministries.
Motorcycle clubs SouthSide Riders, Divine Divaz Motorcycle Club, Adorable Divas, Flaming Knights, the Enforcers, and Top Dawg also contributed and participated.
The money raised from the drive went to the Food Brings Hope organization and families who attended the event.
PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./ HARDNOTTS PHOTOGRAPHY.COM
