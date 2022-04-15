Bishop Jeffery D. Robinson and The Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Family, 703 George W. Ingram Blvd. Daytona Beach, will celebrate the church’s 88th Church Anniversary on Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
There will be food, fellowshipping, and excitement. The public is invited to attend.
