The Lay Organization of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church will present a Mother’s Day program at 10 a.m. on May 14. The speaker will be Lynnetta Oglesby of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, Daytona Beach.
The theme is “Christian Mothers Working in Unity, Power and Love.’’
Mount Zion is located at 449 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd.
E. Burney Jr. is president of the Lay Organization; Rev. Sandra E. Williams is the church’s pastor.
For more information, call 386-299-0110.
