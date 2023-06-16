Daytona church to celebrate on June 25
The community is invited to come and celebrate Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church’s 135th anniversary.
A worship service will take place at the church, located at 449 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., on Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Elder Henry L. Postell, who is the presiding elder of the Orlando A.M.E. District, will give the sermon that day.
“We want the community to come out and celebrate us. We want them to also come out and worship with us,” said Earl A. Burney, Jr., chairperson of church anniversary committee at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.
The Rev. Sandara E. Williams is the church’s pastor. Williams has served in the role since January 2022; she made history as the church’s first female pastor.
‘Tremendous milestone’
The church is ecstatic about its 135 years. It also proud of its history and heritage.
“It’s great. I think we’re all excited about it. We were one of the oldest churches in the area and one of the first to move to Daytona from Freemanville in Port Orange,” expressed Burney.
“This is a tremendous milestone. We’ve come this far by faith. God has blessed us and keeps his arms around us. Our founding members planted the seeds. We have a rich history and bright future.”
Mt. Zion is one of the oldest African American churches in Daytona Beach and Volusia County, and it is one of the 18 sites on the city of Daytona Beach’s Black Heritage Trail.
Some church history
Mt. Zion was founded in 1888 and initially serviced the spiritual needs of the Black settlement of Freemanville, which was located several miles south of Daytona, in the northeast corner of Port Orange.
Mt. Zion moved to South Street in Daytona and to its present site in 1924. As the congregation grew, several additions and improvements to the church have been made.
A gospel choir was organized in 1951, a new parsonage was dedicated in 1971, and the church administrative offices were renovated during the late 1990s.
Historically, churches in the African American community have been at the forefront of all issues and problems of its parishioners, whether civil rights, social justice, racism, equality, crime drugs and more. The institution has historically worked to solve those problems and improve the lives of the people.
‘Play a vital role’
Churches like Mt. Zion are still important and play a critical role in the Black community as well as the extended community.
“Churches play a vital role We are still serving God and doing his will. We are still helping the less fortunate and providing services that are needed. Our church has historically taken vital roles in Black communities dating back to antebellum times,” emphasized Burney.
“We have also played a role in the civil rights movement in the ’50s and ’60s. We will continue to play a role in the community by offering a sense of community, spiritual comfort, moral guidance and a sense of racial affirmation as we tackle the problems of society,’’ he added.
