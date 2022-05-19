NAACP preparing for Emancipation Day

The May 21 event will observe the end of slavery and honor local heroes.
The Daytona Beach-Volusia County NAACP Chapter is hosting an Emancipation Day in Florida 2022 Celebration at the Museum of Arts & Sciences on May 21.
Emancipation Day, on May 20, is a holiday that commemorates when Blacks found out they were free in slave-holding states across the South at the end of the Civil War.
In Florida, slaves learned of their freedom on May 20, 1865 after hearing the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation at the Knox building in Tallahassee 11 days after the Civil War ended. President Abraham Lincoln introduced the Emancipation Proclamation in December 1863. The document states that all slaves in states of rebellion were free.
Though slavery technically ended in 1863 when the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted, it took another two years to let all enslaved people know they were free from bondage.
Consequently, Emancipation Day and Juneteenth are recognized as the end of slavery across the nation.
Replaces annual banquet
The Daytona Beach event will include a dinner, guest speaker and a recognition of local heroes for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We must be reminded of Florida’s history,” said Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president. “We must acknowledge and celebrate the end of slavery in Florida.”
The event is being held in lieu of the NAACP’s Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, the branch’s main fundraiser.
Its last banquet was in 2019 because COVID-19 shut down events for the past two years.
“Once we got the OK to hold face-to-face events from our national office, we wanted to do something smaller and follow CDC guidelines,” noted Slater. “The state conference charges us with raising awareness about Florida’s Emancipation Day by having voter registration events, and encouraging [churches] and other organizations to include the topic.”
Speaker and honorees
Rodney Hurst, a civil rights activist, author, historian and U.S. Air Force veteran, will be the keynote speaker.
Hurst’s award-winning books include: “It Was Never About a Hot Dog and a Coke: A Personal Account of the 1960s Sit-In Demonstrations in Jacksonville and An Axe Handle Saturday,”
“Unless WE Tell It...It Never Gets Old” and “Never Forget Who You Are: Conversations About Racism and Identity Development.’’ The latter book is co-authored with Dr. Rudy F. Jamison, Jr.
Eight organizations and individuals will be honored as frontline heroes for their work during the pandemic.
“We just thought it would be fitting to honor them. Many worked in harm’s way during the offset of the pandemic. These are the people who assisted with testing, vaccinations, caring for patients, medical assistance, food assistance, rental assistance and more,” expressed Slater.
Relation to Juneteenth
Emancipation Day isn’t an official holiday in Florida, but across the nation state municipalities and counties have issued proclamations honoring the day.
“The slaves were free in Florida a month before those in Texas. We are delighted Juneteenth is now a national holiday, but we have to be reminded
of Florida’s history. It’s good that Juneteenth is a holiday; when one of us is not free none of us are free,” explained Slater.
Slave owners were unwilling to give up their economic prosperity brought about by owning other human beings, Slater explained.
“The South was notorious for rebelling against emancipation. The plantation owners wanted to keep slavery because it benefited them economically,” she said. “The connection between Emancipation Day and Juneteenth are related. It’s all about slaves finding out of their freedom.”
Emancipation Day is about not only African American history, but U.S. and world history, Slater said. Especially when laws are now being pass that seem to omit and downplay racism in the history of this nation, she related.
“Today many don’t want to talk about slavery and the painful parts of our history. Slavery is our painful history. We see across the country today that lessons about racism and slavery are being labeled Critical Race theory, but it is not,” emphasized Slater.
“Laws are being made which prohibit African American history being taught and labeled something that it is not. If you don’t teach it, you’re not teaching history. Black folks helped build this country and we can’t discredit that.”
Event sponsors include the City of Daytona Beach, Halifax Health, Brown & Brown Insurance, Volusia County and Medallion Health Care, Daytona Beach Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff ’s Office.
