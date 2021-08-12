Names surface for Daytona’s Zone 2 seat

Several people are vying for the Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 2 seat for the upcoming special election.
Ken Strickland, Kristine Gray and Tony Servance have all filed paperwork for candidacy as of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline.
Candidates must qualify with City Clerk Latitia LaMagna from Aug. 16 to noon on Aug. 20.
The city commission approved measures calling for a special election for the Zone 2 seat at its Aug. 4 meeting after Aaron Delgado resigned after buying a home outside of the zone he represented.
The special election primary will be held on Sept. 21 followed by the general election on Nov. 2.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 23 and deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 4.
Only residents registered to vote and living in Zone 2 can vote.
In Volusia County, elections for county and municipal posts are non-partisan, which means any candidate who receives 50% of the vote plus one during the primary wins the seat and there is no vote in the general election.
If nobody receives 50% plus one, then the top two candidates go to the general election.
Ken Strickland
Strickland, 67, is a retired maintenance technician and entrepreneur who has lived in the area for 30 years. He is also a community activist and has worked with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“I am a grassroots candidate dedicated to unifying the community and making residents and small businesses first priority,” said Strickland.
Strickland wants to bring transparency and accountability to City Hall. He also wants to improve Votran and supports infrastructure improvements, including those needed on East International Speedway Boulevard, and he wants to address Midtown flooding, improvements of streets and sidewalks, and additional lighting.
“It’s time to spend tax dollars to benefit all residents by building strong neighborhoods that include housing affordable for those who work the many low-wage jobs in our city,” Strickland noted.
“Daytona Beach needs to take care of what we have to attract the development we want; we should be investing in current roadways to improve safety and traffic flow, and addressing persistent flooding, rather than providing large investments of tax dollars to support the profit of private developers.”
Tony Servance
Servance, 49, is a life skills coordinator for an independent living program for young adults. He ran for the Zone 2 seat unsuccessfully in 2020.
“I never gave up on my city or community. I feel that I am viable leader and I am up for the job to challenge and work with the city manager and city commission to do what is best for the city,” responded Servance.
Servance believes that infrastructure, quality of life, affordable housing and at- tracting the businesses that can pay a living wage should be the focus of the city’s agenda.
“We have streets and buildings that need to be fixed. We must also improve as a tourist destination and our city. We must also improve the city for our residents,” expressed Servance.
“Affordable housing is very important; we need to come up with more ways to help people with homeownership. We must also bring in viable businesses that can employ people with living wages.”
Kristine Gray
Gray is a retired firefighter. In 2011, she settled a sex discrimination lawsuit with the city for $500,000. In the suit, Gray says she was demoted because of her gender.
Attempts to reach Gray failed as of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline.
Where to vote
Voting for the primary and general election will be at the following Daytona Beach precincts:
Precinct 607, Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
Precinct 619, Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd.
To vote by mail, requests can be made in person or by phone at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Ave. DeLand; 386-736-5930; or online at www.volusiaelections.org.
Mail-in ballots must be in the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on election day. They can be delivered in person or mailed in postage free.
The deadline to register to vote for mail- in ballots is 10 days before the election. There is no early voting period.
For more information on mail-in ballots and voter registration, visit www.volusiaelections.org.
