The National Hook-up of Black Women, Inc of Volusia Country is holding its second annual Women’s History Month Celebration Luncheon. The event takes place on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. It will be held inside of the President’s Banquet Room at Bethune-Cookman University’s Center of Civic Engagement, 740 W. International Speedway, Daytona Beach.
The Volusia County chapter also will award two recipients with the 2022 Women’s History Award (Francene K. Barnes) and the Community Recognition Award (Judge Joan Anthony) at the ceremony.
The community partner of the event is Bethune-Cookman University. Linda McGee serves as the chair and Cathy Washington is the co-chair.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by emailing nhbwvolusia@gmail.com.
